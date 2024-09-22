Mizzou Players Share Reaction to Missed Vanderbilt Field Goal, Tiger Victory
When Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor trotted onto the field to attempt a 31-yard field goal in double overtime, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was focused on preparing for the next drive.
"I was just getting ready for the two-point plays," Cook said. "If he would have made that, it would have been a two-point back-and-forth. Really, (I) was just going over the three or four calls we were getting ready to go to."
No two-point attempts were needed however, with Taylor's kick missing wide left and sending a scurry of Missouri players onto the field. The shock of his miss sent a wave of roars around Memorial Stadium.
"Like a weight just dropped off my shoulders," defensive tackle Chris McClellan said. "It's a great feeling, man. To just know we had that victory."
Despite entering as 20-point favorites, there was never a comfortable moment for Missouri in the win. It held a lead for just 7:57 of regulation, with multiple score and lead changes along the way. With the score changes came multiple swings of emotion.
"Man, it's a lot of ups and downs of the game like that," McClellan said. "It's just very difficult to go in there and keep your head up, especially how we started off."
Despite the Tigers struggles on offense and stoud defensive performance, they walked away with a victory. This win advanced them to 4-0 on the year and 1-0 in conference play.
"A win is a win, either way," McClellan said.
The toughness of the defense was more than certainly a key to victory for the Tigers. Even with a poor start in the first quarter, they were able to hold Vanderbilt to four-for-14 on third down conversions.
"Personally, as a defense, we started off kind of slow," McClellan said. "But I thought we, you know, perseveered at the end. We went in there and was just tough with it."
Having to be on the sideline while the opposing team's kicker decides your fate can't be easy. Missouri's offense, who did not convert on third down and were forced to settle for a field goal, could only sit and watch while Taylor had the opportunity to extend the game.
"We were just watching. We were just waiting to see what happened," running back Nate Noel said. "Couple fingers crossed. And we just watching."
Cook couldn't help but show some emotion after Taylor's kick sailed right as well. He did not have his best performance leading the offense, posting 226 passing yards and two touchdowns on 23-for-37 efficiency.
"I was definitely pleasantly happy whenever he missed," Cook said.
Despite a poor team performance, Missouri was able to add a win to the left side of the record column. They get a bye week to reflect and improve on their first four performances before traveling to College Station for their first road test of the year against Texas A&M.
More from Missouri vs. Vanderbilt:
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said After Mizzou's Win Over Vanderbilt
'I Just Knew My Role': Mizzou Running Back Nate Noel has Career-Game in Tigers' Double-OT Victory
"It's Not Good Enough": Cook led Offense Struggles in Vanderbilt Win