'I Just Knew My Role': Mizzou Running Back Nate Noel has Career-Game in Tigers' Double-OT Victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. — While the rain may have halted prior to the Missouri Tigers' game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, running back Nate Noel was there to pour on the rushing yards.
"He's a special player," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said postgame. "I think we've all noticed that and known that. Now, we just got to continue to finish drives for him."
Noel put his spin move and offensive prowess on display quite a few times throughout their 30-27 overtime win against Vanderbilt. In the Tigers' SEC home opener, Noel played a large part in carrying the offense against the Commodores, earning a new career-high along the way.
Getting a majority of the handoffs, Noel recorded 199 yards on 24 attempts.
"It was a little bit more challenging," Noel said in the postgame press conference. "I'm just grateful for the offensive line and receivers just blocking down field, making it look like last week again, opening up the holes."
His performance was highlighted by a 64-yard run that lead to the Tigers' second touchdown of the game, just four yards short of a career long. In the first half alone against the Commodores, he put up 75 percent of the yards that he had in the entire game against the Eagles.
"I'm just here to to do it as best as I could and help everybody around me as much as I can," Noel said.
The Appalachian State transfer made and immediate impact with the Tigers. He quickly ran his way to the top of Missouri's rushing yard leaderboard after putting up 121 yards on 22 carries against Boston College. While he splits his duties with fellow running back Marcus Carroll, it was Noel that got a majority of the action in the last couple games.
"All the way back to when I first came here, everybody knew they had a role," Noel said. "I just knew my role."
While Noel is known for being the smaller, leaner running back with speed, he displayed his ability to run straight at the opponents and still gain yards. Noel continuously found the gaps in the opposing defense for his carries.
The running back tag-team of Noel and Carroll made up 209 of the Tigers total yards in the game. The pair helped get Missouri's second touchdown with Noel's 64-yard run, followed by Carroll forcing the last three yards, putting the Tigers up 20-13 after the extra point.
"I was happy for him," Noel said. "I was the first one to jump off the sideline and go meet him in the end zone.
"That's my guy."
In the close game, Noel's rushes just meant more. He was the rock in the struggling offense and brought the Tigers close to the end zones in multiple plays. He brought the production when it was needed most.
"Nate Noel balled out," Missouri quarterback Brady Cook said. "Without him, we don't win that game."
His importance in this game can't be understated. But, according to Cook, Noel wasn't even supposed to get as many yards as he did on many of those plays. Noel just ran through the defense each chance he could and found the holes.
"He's breaking off big runs on on simple tempo plays," Cook said. "We're just calling, he's executing. He's breaking them. He's explosive."
Noel might have had a career game, but he and the team are just focused on improvement and finding a way to get more touchdowns in the upcoming games. They struggled against Vanderbilt on completing in the red zone and converting third-downs.
"Along with the rest of the team, we just all looking to get better every week," Noel said. "Just 1 percent better every day."
