Freshman Mizzou Running Back Hits Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers are losing another running back to the transfer portal, this time in redshirt freshman Austyn Dendy, PowerMizzou reports. Dendy was in Columbia for only a season and did not see the field.
Dendy is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2024, ranked No. 796 in the country. He played a variety of positions in high school and was listed as an athlete in the class, initially signing with the Tigers to play safety. He made the change to running back quickly during his time with the Tigers.
Dendy is the first Tiger running back to hit the transfer portal during this cycle and the second overall. Former four-star freshman Kewan Lacy left the team during the opening window of the transfer portal, committing to Ole Miss.
The Pine Bluff, Arkansas native will have four years of eligibility to play. He held offers out of high school from Arkansas State, Liberty, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State and others. He is not the only Arkansas native to leave the program during the offseason, joining Pine Bluff native Courtney Crutchfield in the transfer portal. Crutchfield announced his commitment to Arkansas in the first window of the portal.
The Tigers now have Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy to play the starting running back role, along sophomore Jamal Roberts and true freshmen Marquise Davis and Brendan Haygood. Junior Tavorus Jones, also a former four-star recruit, is still on the roster.