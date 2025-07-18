Mizzou Central

2 Mizzou Offensive Players Land on Preseason Media All-SEC Teams

Two very impactful Tigers are getting their respect before the season even starts.

Michael Stamps

Mississippi State's wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Mississippi State's wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Two Missouri Tigers have landed on preseason media All-SEC teams, according to the conference. Just a day after the Tigers took the stage for SEC Media Days, junior offensive guard Cayden Green landed on the first team and senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. on the third team.

Green has received plenty of early accolades heading into this season and is widely viewed as one of the best offensive guards in the country. Green, a former Oklahoma Sooner, is slated to play left guard for the Tigers this season.

Coleman transferred in from Mississippi State, making this his fourth collegiate stop of his career. After starting with Jackson State, he transferred to Louisville and then to the Bulldogs in the SEC. Now, Coleman, a St. Louis native, will look to make his presence felt on one final team.

The former Bulldog recorded 932 yards and six touchdowns last season, the best numbers of his career to date. He will now look to fill the shoes of Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. as the top receiver on this Missouri roster.

2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB –  Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M  
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama    
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas 
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida  

Second Team

QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU  
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M    
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M    
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama   
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C -  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas 
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia  
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas     
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia 
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL -  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn   

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina    
DL - Colin Simmons, Texas  
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia 
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas       
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU    
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia 
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia   
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas    
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia    
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee         

Second Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama   
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU    
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss    
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas    
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama    
DB -  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina  

Third Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss  
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee    
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss 
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama  
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee  
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia   
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia 
KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia 
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia     
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia   

Second Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida  
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU    
AP -  Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky  
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn  
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU    
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

