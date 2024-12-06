Mizzou Starting Offensive Tackle Declares for NFL Draft, Per Report
Missouri's junior right tackle, Armand Membou, officially has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel. The Lee Summit, Mo native spent three seasons with the Tigers and became an anchor on the offensive line.
Membou's presence on the offensive line will be missed at the right tackle spot. In the preseason, he was named to the Outland Trophy Award Watch List for the best lineman in the country. He was also a member of the 2023 Missouri offensive line that was a Joe Moore Award semifinalist.
According to Pro Football Focus, Membou is one of the best analytical tackles in the country. He has the fourth-highest run-blocking grade of anyone at the position and the third-best pass-blocking grade. Membou did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit the entire year.
The Tigers, now with the loss of Membou, appear to have three spots on the offensive line to replace. Senior Marcus Bryant is out of eligibility at the left tackle spot, as is right guard Cam'Ron Johnson. The Tigers return starting left guard Cayden Green and center Conner Tollison. Missouri has little depth at the spot for now and looking into the transfer portal to replace its lost experience seems to be the direction it's heading.
Membou was one of the most consistent players on the Tiger offensive line and replacing him will be a challenge. Finding a mix of experience and skill at both tackle positions, presumably, will now be at the top of Missouri's transfer portal needs.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Locks in Over 15 Prospects in Early Signing Period
Report: Mizzou WR to Enter Transfer Portal
Brady Cook Earns Two SEC Awards