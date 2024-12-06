Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Locks in Over 15 Prospects in Early Signing Period
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers look to have locked in yet another top-25 recruiting finish, as the Tigers put together a very strong showing in the early signing period this week.
Missouri signed 17 talented recruits, and finished the day with the No. 19 class.
Kicking things off, the Tigers flipped 4-Star running back Marquise Davis from the Kentucky Wildcats late Sunday night, and signed then quickly worked to get the impressive back officially signed.
New Tigers signee Jack Lange took to social media to share his reaction following the announcement.
Missouri also landed another flip this week, picking up a commitment and subsequent signing from former Pitt commit Damarion Fowlkes.
2025 running back Brendon Haygood also flipped his commitment to the Tigers and officially signed this week, giving Missouri their lone running back in the class.
The night which Haygood signed was actually his birthday, and the speedy back took to social media to share a photo of him and his family wearing Black and Gold.
Missouri landed another surprise commitment this week, locking in one of the top overall ranked prospects in the 2025 class. Javion Hilson, who was originally committed to Florida State and is the No. 6 edge rusher in the nation.
Several 2025 signees were in for a surprise this week, when following the announcement of their signings, billboards began to pop up in their hometowns highlighting each player.
Marquise Davis' mother Marlene King shared a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the billboard.
Wide receiver signee Shaun Terry did the same, writing in his post, "Scary Terry on the billboard! Mizzou!"
In non-2025 class related news, No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2025 Jackson Cantwell took to social media to congratulate Missouri signee Jack Lange who hails from the same high school. Could the Tigers be in play to land the talented hometown prospect?
Despite a mostly successful opening signing period, Missouri's 2025 class did suffer a few casualties as 5-Star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers announced his flip and subsequent signing to Texas A&M.
Jamarion Morrow, another elite 2025 talent that was committed to the Tigers entering this week, also announced his flip to Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Looking past the early signing period and beyond, Missouri did extend four offers this week, one of which went to a 2025 prospect as the Tigers still look to expand the class.
The first was to in-state Class of 2027 tight end Jack Brown, who stands at 6-foot-5, 200 lbs. as just a sophomore.
Next was elite 2025 recruit Chastan Brown, who is rated as a 4-Star prospect and previously was committed to UCF before backing off his pledge in November.
Then, Missouri extended offers to two specialists out of the transfer portal: kicker Stephen Rusnak from Michigan State and Blake Doud from Colorado School of Mines.
Two prospects that were in attendance for the Tigers' snowy matchup with Arkansas last weekend took to social media to share their reactions.
First was 2026 defensive lineman Danny Beale. Standing at 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., he is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas.
Next was 2027 athlete Madden Oatis, who wrote in hs post, "I had a very snowy gameday visit experience with [Missouri football]. Great win by the Missouri Tigers. Hopefully I will be able to come back for another game."
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
For a full look at the 2025 recruiting class and more for Missouri men's hoops check out the recruiting tracker here.