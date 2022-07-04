Ex-Mizzou QB Drew Lock Takes Heat from Unlikeliest of Sources

The Seattle quarterback had to endure some playful banter from the unlikeliest of sources

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock has his fair share of doubters entering his fourth season.

After three seasons with the Denver Broncos, Lock was involved in the blockbuster offseason trade that sent him plus a package of picks and players to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for future Hall-of-Famer Russell Wilson. He's now set to battle for the starting job with Geno Smith on a rebuilding Seahawks team during training camp.

In 24 career NFL games, Lock has thrown for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 picks while adding five scores on the ground. The 25-year-old still has time to prove himself, but hasn't exactly done so with an 8-13 career record after being the 42nd overall pick in 2019.

But on Saturday, Lock was likely just minding his business when his name appeared in a viral Twitter exchange with none other than the U.S Tennis Open's official account, which has over 2.2 million followers.

A Seahawks fan commented "not a sport" under a tweet Sportscenter shared of a U.S Open highlight. Only a minute later, whoever's operating the US Open's Twitter came out in full force and showed no mercy to Lock.

The U.S Open's tweet quickly went viral, gaining around 77,000 likes as of Monday.

It was all in good fun though, as Lock acknowledged the exchange when he wished a happy Fourth of July to all his followers and tagged U.S Open.

It's been a few years, making it easy for some to forget where Lock sits in Mizzou's all-time record books. But there's two names can be found consistently at the top of the Tigers' all-time passing records: Lock and Chase Daniel.

Lock is second all-time in Mizzou history in career passing yards (12,193) and passing touchdowns (99), but is first in single-game passing yards (521), passing touchdowns (seven), and single-season touchdowns (44).

Lock also holds four of the 10 highest single-game passing totals in Mizzou history, with three of them coming in his record-setting junior season in 2017.

As all NFL quarterbacks do, he'll continue to receive a fair amount of criticism this upcoming season, though it's unlikely it'll come from a stranger source than it did on Saturday.

