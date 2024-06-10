Offensive Lineman Henry Fenuku Commits to Missouri, Eighth Member of 2025 Class
The Missouri Tigers landed a commitment from Henry Fenuku, a three-star prospect out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Feneku visited Missouri Friday, June 7 and had upcoming visits scheduled to Georgia, Texas A&M and USC. The 6-foot-4. 295 pound lineman had 29 offers, including ones from Ohio State, Ole Miss along with the Bulldogs and Aggies.
On 247Sports' rankings, Fenuku was ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 47 prospect in Texas. He primarily played left guard in his junior season for a North Crowley team that went 14-1 and made it to the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals.
This is now the eigth player to commit to Missouri in the Class of 2025, the first being four-star quarterback Matt Zollers. Feneku is the fourth out-of-state player in the class in the second offensive lineman, joining four-star Jake Lange of Eureka, Missouri.
The next lineman to join them could be Carius Curne, a four-star prospect and the No.1 rated player in Arkansas who took a visit to Missouri in early June.
