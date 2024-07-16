One Question for Every Mizzou Player at SEC Media Days: The Buzz, July 16, 2024
With the calendar turning to the second half of July, the smell of football is growing stronger by the day in Columbia. Fall camp is just around the corner and this week marks the unofficial beginning of the season for the Southeastern Confernce with the 2024 SEC Media Days.
The Missouri Tigers on the lineup today in Dallas, with head coach Eli Drinkwitz, quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden III and defensive tackle Kristian Williams all set to speak. Here's one important question for each of the players that might come up Tuesday afternoon.
Quarterback Brady Cook: How much more confidence do you have heading into this season compared to last?
At this time last year, Cook didn't know whether or not he would be Mizzou's starter in the fall. Though he seemed to always have a leg up being the incumbent, it was no gurantee Sam Horn or Jake Garcia wouldn't take over the starting job if they had an impressive fall camp. 11-wins, 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns later, it's safe to say Cook has some more job security now.
Wide Receiver Luther Burden III: How much does continuity benefit the offense?
The Missouri offense features some of the highest returning production in the conference as well as offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who seems to have a knack for drawing up explosive plays that usually end with the ball in Burden's hands. Now with a year down in Moore's system, Burden and the other receivers might unlock another level this fall.
Defensive Tackle Kristian Williams: Will the defensive line be more affected by changes to scheme or personnel?
Though the rest of the defense will undoubtedly be undergoing changes as new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon implements his scheme, the more important changes for the defensive line might be through changes to the roster. Not only did the group lose edge rusher Darius Robinson along with defensive linemen Nyles Gaddy, Realus George Jr., Jay Hernigan and Josh Landry but the Tigers also added a versatile group of defenders through the portal. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan, a transfer from Flordia, and Darris Smith, a transfer from Georgia, could allow Batoon to throw in some interesting elements.
Onto some other Mizzou news...
Did you notice?
• Mizzou basketball alumni D'Moi Hodge joined the San Antonio Spurs' summer league roster on Thursday, July 11. In his most recent outing against the Atlanta Hawks on July 14, Hodge went 5-for-9 in 20 minutes, earned two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
• Mizzou soccer announced their full 2024 schedule. It features six tournament teams from the 2023 season.
• Two Missouri football alumni will report for their first NFL training camps Tuesday. Running back Cody Schrader will report to Santa Clara, California hoping to earn a spot on the San Francisco 49ers' roster and Marcellus Johnson to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the New York Giants.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
44 days.
