Quarterback Drew Pyne Impressing in Fall Camp; The Buzz, August 4, 2024
If there was any debate on who the backup quarterback would be behind Brady Cook at the start of the season, that was quickly put to rest by head coach Eli Drinkwitz Friday afternoon.
“I've been very impressed and pleased with Drew," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Saturday. "He's clearly the number two quarterback. There's no more competition. He's been really good, a great teammate, a great understanding about his reps. Knows what he should have done, accurate with the football, battlefield commander, making sure that everyone is lined up, knows where they're supposed to be. He's really been everything we had hoped."
Recruiting a backup quarterback through the portal isn't easy. He's under no illusion that he'll be starting for the upcoming season. But this is Pyne's first of three years of remaining elligibility, giving him the hope to possibly compete in future seasons.
"He understood what the opportunity was and he's been amazing about it," Drinkwitz said. "He prepares every day like at any moment he might have to get the call and he's ready, and that's exactly what you want a teammate to be."
Those are some surefire words, but it doesn't come as a shock. Pyne has done all of the right things during Missouri's training camp, brining consistency and accuracy to the position. He completed 26 of 49 pass attempts at Arizona State last season, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
Cook is undoubtedly pinned to the be the starter for the Tigers' entire 2024, but if he were to sustain an injury, Pyne is a nice insurance plan to have in their back pocket.
Did You Notice?
• According to Ticketmaster, the single-game allotment of tickets for Missouri's Sept. 14 game against Boston College has sold out. This is the third game of the 2024 season that Missouri has sold out along with the game against Oklahoma and the Homecoming game agianst Auburn.
• Former Missouri safety Tyrese Gillespie came away with an interception at Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
• Former Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper made a nice play in coverage against receiver Christian Watson Saturday night at Green Bay Packers family night.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
25 days.
