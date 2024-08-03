Notes and Observations from Practice 5 of Missouri Football's Fall Camp
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2024 season will kick off for the Missouri Tigers 26 days from Saturday when Murray State visits Faurot Field for a Thursday night matchup. The Tigers held their fifth practice of fall camp Saturday morning. Here's a few quick notes from the session of the practice that the media was allowed to view.
• Joshua Manning was taking snaps on the boundary with the starting receivers, Luther Burden III in the slot. Manning could be a breakout candidate this season, even in a crowded WR room, after an impressive spring where he won offensive MVP in the spring game.
• Jack McGarry (sophomore), Talan Chandler (Freshman) and Tristan Wilson (Sophomore) were all taking center snaps behind Connor Tollison.
• Rotation for running backs during receiving drills: Nate Noel, Marcus Carroll, Jamal Roberts, Tavorus Jones, Kewan Lacy, Bryce Jackson. Roberts looked really smooth in space. Looks like Lacy will still have to work his way up the depth chart.
• Players getting a look at punt returner: Marvin Burks, Marquis Johnson, Burden and Daniel Blood.
• Cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh looked patient in tackling drills.
Eli Drinkwitz will be having his first press conference since the start of fall camp this afternoon.
