Recent Tigers Decommit Announces Flip to Conference Foe
5-Star offensive tackle and recent Missouri Tigers decommit Lamont Rogers is officially committed to Texas A&M, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
The Mesquite, Texas native decommitted from the Tigers just a day before making his announcement.
The behemoth offensive tackle stands at 6-foot-6, 311 lbs., and is the sixth ranked player at his position in the nation and the ninth ranked player in the state of Texas. He recently took a visit to Columbia in October for Missouri's victory against Auburn.
Rogers joins an Aggies class now ranked No. 11 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is Texas A&M's lone 5-Star recruit in the class, but joins fellow offensive tackles Marcus Garcia, Tyler Thomas and Jonte Newman.
Missouri is also still in play for more elite talent in the 2025 class. Players like 4-Star edge rusherTobi Haastrup and current Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones are still on the radar for the Tigers.
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff put together a top-20 recruiting class in 2024, and have been mostly successful on the recruiting trail since his arrival in Columbia. Since taking over in 2020 when the Tigers were ranked 51st in the nation, he has built stronger classes each season and currently sits at 20th in the 2025 class.
Stay locked into all things Tigers recruiting with our Missouri Football Recruiting Tracker, and check back for more news as the early signing period for football approaches on Wednesday.