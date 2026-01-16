Mizzou Adds Punter Mark Shenouda Through Transfer Portal

Missouri has added a second specialist through the transfer portal, signing punter Mark Shenouda from Tennessee State, according to a report from MizzouToday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Shenouda spent the first year of his career with Memphis before transferring to Tennessee State, where he's started for each of the past two seasons.



In 2025, he averaged 42.9 yards on 62 punts. 16 of those punts landed inside the 20, while three others resulted in touchbacks. He had an impressive 82-yard punt in Week 11 against UT-Martin, kicking it from Tennessee State's own 12-yard line and sending it to UT-Martin's 6-yard line.

The Tennessee native was rated as the No. 15 punter in the 2023 class by Kohl's Kicking Camps.

Missouri had to replace starting punter Connor Weselman this offseason after he exhausted his eligibility. In addition to Shenouda, the Tigers signed kicker/punter Brunno Reus from Florida State.



Reus came over from Florida State with John Papuchis, who is expected to take over as Missouri's special teams coordinator in 2026 after holding the same role with the Seminoles for the last six seasons.

Reus was rated by Kohl's as the No. 2 punter and No. 3 kicker in the class. He appeared in four games in his lone season for Florida State, making two extra-point attempts. He also took seven kickoffs, all of which resulted in touchbacks.

With Shenouda's starting experience, he'll likely be the favorite to start at punter for the Tigers in 2026.

Shenouda is the fourth addition Missouri has made through the transfer portal on Friday, with the Tigers also signing running back Vaaimalae Fonoti from Montana, offensive lineman Colin Sorensen from Charleston Southern and wide receiver Kenrick Lanier II from Minnesota.

