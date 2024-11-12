The "Bolton Drill" Helped Mizzou Stun Oklahoma in 4th Quarter
One of the defining moments from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles came from a Missouri Tiger.
With 9:39 remaining in the second quarter, linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a fumble from quarterback Jalen Hurts and took it down the field for a 36-yard touchdown. Not only did it help the Chiefs get an eventual win, but his alma mater took some inspiration from the scoop and score.
Missouri implemented the "Bolton" drill to its defensive exercises, running it on Mondays and Tuesdays specifically throughout this season. In Saturday night's win over the Okahoma Sooners, the work more than paid off.
After receiver Theo Wease Jr. tied up the game at 23-23 with under two minutes left, the same situation Bolton found himself in played out for the Tigers.
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold rolled out for a pass, but fumbled after a hit from linebacker Triston Newson. From there, defensive end Zion Young completed a perfect scoop and score with 22 seconds remaining, taking it to the end zone and sealing the win for good.
"No one was around the ball, so it was an immediate city ball ... which means just grab and go," Young said. "Scoopin' it up."
Both Young and Newson have been active participants in practicing this very situation, so that when it did happen, they were ready.
"Bolton Drill, that's like everyday things," Newson said. "Go with the bags and they want us to make a firm, firm grip on the ball, make sure you get the ball and scoop and score."
It's a simple drill — Young said the team jumps through a "couple of dummies" to practice it — but implementing that into a game situation isn't always easy. You have to be in the right place at the right time, and that's where Young found himself in the most crucial spot of the game.
"We talk about it all the time. I said pratice execution equals game day reality, and that's exactly what happened with Zion Young," coach Eli Drinwkitz said. I couldn't be — it's teach tape. It's awesome."
A defining moment for Kansas City became a defining moment for Missouri over a year later. The scoop and score is going to be a lasting memory inside Faurot Field, just as Bolton's drill-inspired play became for his first of two Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Motivated by Booing Fans, Theo Wease Jr. 'Put Everything On the Line' in Win Over Oklahoma
Snap Counts for Mizzou Against Oklahoma, Season Tracker
Mizzou Center Ruled Out For Season With Knee Injury