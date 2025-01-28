The Most Underrated Returning Player on the Mizzou Defense - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Michael Stamps discusses Missouri and former Georgia defensive end Darris Smith, one of the Tigers' least talked-about and highest-upside players on the defensive side of the ball.
The Missouri Tigers loaded up on the defensive side of the ball headed into the 2025-2026 season, bringing in names like edge Damon Wilson and safety Jalen Catalon, while also returning key players like safety Daylan Carnell and linebacker Triston Newson.
Amidst all the talk about who will do what for the Tigers on defense next season, there is one name that might not be getting enough attention. Former Georgia edge Darris Smith transferred last offseason to Missouri but was quickly sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.
The current injury status of Smith is unknown at this time. He suffered the injury in mid-August but there have been minimal updates about his recovery process. If Smith is available, however, expect him to make a unique impact for the Tigers.
Smith, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end, is a hybrid linebacker and pass-rusher. He presents as a guy who can play a similar role as Newson at the STAR spot but it will be difficult to see where he fits until his injury status is clear.
