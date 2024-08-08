Three Games that Will Make or Break Mizzou's 2024 Season: The Buzz, August 8, 2024
The college football season is a grueling challenge. Every week matters. Its easy and fun to circle games on calendar but the exciting matchups won't matter if you don't take care of business in the ones that precede.
The Missouri Tigers realize this and aren't giving into any preseason hype on potential barnburners against Alabama or Oklahoma.
"The most important game is the next game, or in our case it's the next workout or the next day at fall camp," quarterback Brady Cook said at SEC Media Days. "He (head coach Eli Drinkwitz) just wanted us to focus on what's now, and then when the time comes, just be prepared for it."
In an exercise contrary to Missouri's philosophy, here's three games that could be the most important to the Tigers' 2024 success and what might be at stake in each.
At Texas A&M - Oct. 5
Missouri has not travelled to College Station since 2014, when they came away with a 34-27 victory. Their matchup against the Aggies will be their first road trip of the season and their first against a team ranked in the top 25 of USA Today's Coaches Preseason Poll. Kyle Field is certainly not an easy environment to play in. This one will go a long way in how Missouri ranks throughout the rest of the season and how much momentum they will have heading into the thick of their SEC schedule.
Vs. Oklahoma - Nov. 9
Missouri had some high-profile wins in 2023 but a win in the first game of a revived rivalry, likely under the lights, would be an iconic moment. A trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama comes before it. This will be Missouri's toughest matchup ahead of the season and could play a significant role in SEC standings ahead of the postseason.
At South Carolina - Nov. 16
The road test against the Crimson Tide might be a tougher matchup, but the one two weeks after against the Gamecocks is just as important. Williams-Brice stadium might not be the toughest enviroment on Missouri's schedule but its undeniably a tough place to play. If the Tigers take care of business against the Sooners, they'll likely be heavy favorites heading into South Carolina. This does have the writings of a trap game all over it though and a loss would be devastating to Missouri's playoff hopes.
Did You Notice?
• Missouri softball received a commitment from outfielder Lindsay Ramsey from Dearborn, Missouri in the Class of 2025.
• Pitcher Dylan Curtis, out of Francis Howell High School, committed to Missouri baseball Tuesday. Prep Baseball Report ranked Curtis as the No. 3 prospect in the state for the Class of 2026.
• Former Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has worked his way up to earn reps with the first lineup at Green Bay Packers training camp. Hopper will make his preseason debut this Saturday with the Packers at 3:25 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
21 days.
