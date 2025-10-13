Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou at Vanderbilt in Week 9
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri's second road trip of the season, a game at Vanderbilt in Week 9, will be played at either 2:30 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. CT and be broadcast on either the SEC Network or ESPN.
This is the 18th meeting between the two teams, with the Tigers commanding the series history. They have won 12 of the meetings and will look to extend it to 13.
Missouri is on a five-game win streak against Vanderbilt, so the momentum is all on its side. In 2024, the Tigers were on the verge of losing. It was a thrilling game that went to double overtime.
Missouri clinched a 30-27 win after Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor missed a 31-yard field goal. Before that, Missouri's Blake Craig nailed a 37-yarder. It was a wild game that Missouri came out on top in.
This time around, the Tigers will travel to Nashville, Tenn., and play on the road. Their road record against the Commodores is 4-2-1.
Missouri's 2025 campaign got off to a hot start. The Tigers jumped out to a perfect 5-0 record. They had some easy games in there, playing opponents like Central Arkansas, Louisiana, and UMass. They grabbed notable wins against rival Kansas in Week 2 and SEC foe South Carolina in Week 4.
The biggest test of the season came against Alabama on Oct. 11. After being shut out 34-0 against the Tide in 2024, Missouri sought redemption at home. It couldn't find it, losing its first game of the year.
It was a close 27-24 game that the Tigers could have won. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz was not happy with the tight matchup, reiterating that the goal was to win. Even with the loss, Missouri remains in the top 20 of the AP Poll.
Before the loss, the Tigers sat at No. 14 in the poll. Now, they are No. 16. A win against Auburn and a ranked Vanderbilt team would help their position. The Commodores are No. 17, and their only loss is also to Alabama.
Vanderbilt fell to Alabama by a larger margin than Missouri did, losing 30-14.
The final time and TV designation for the game will be announced following Week 8 games.