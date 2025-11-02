Where Mizzou Landed in AP, Coaches Poll After Bye Week
While Missouri took a bye week in Week 10, the Tigers benefitted from other results across the nation. Missouri jumped up multiple spots in the latest Coaches Poll from USA Today despite the off week.
Missouri will enter the final stretch of its season in Week 11, with the Tigers set to host Texas A&M. At 6-2, he path for a spot in the College Football Playoff is still there for the Tigers, but it will be extremely challenging.
Here's where Missouri is positioned in the polls before the final third of its regular season.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (60), 8-0, 1596
2. Indiana, (1), 9-0, 1525
3. Texas A&M, (3), 8-0, 1479
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1385
5. Georgia, 7-1, 1335
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1284
7. Ole Miss, 8-1, 1213
8. BYU, 8-0, 1157
9. Texas Tech, 8-1, 1028
10. Notre Dame, 6-2, 992
11. Virginia, 8-1, 852
12. Oklahoma, 7-2, 806
13. Texas, 7-2, 788
14. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 740
15. Louisville, 7-1, 734
16. Vanderbilt, 7-2, 610
17. Missouri, 6-2, 501
18. Miami (FL), 6-2, 487
19. Utah, 7-2, 476
20. Michigan, 7-2, 468
21. USC, 6-2, 291
22. Tennessee, 6-3, 243
23. Memphis, 8-1, 242
24. Iowa, 6-2, 128
25. Cincinnati, 7-2, 109
Receiving votes:
Washington 82, North Texas 60, James Madison 44, San Diego State 30, Pittsburgh 29, South Florida 21, Houston 18, Navy 16, TCU 12, Illinois 8, SMU 6, Arizona State 2, Tulane 1, Minnesota 1, LSU 1.
Dropped out:
No. 22 Houston, No. 23 Navy.
AP Poll
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released at 1 p.m.