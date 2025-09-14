Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll Following Week 3 Win
Missouri picked up a huge win in Week 3 over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, winning 52-10 and improving to 3-0 on the season and staying in the top 25 nationally.
The game was never in doubt and, despite extremely warm temperatures down on Faurot Field, the Tigers managed to control the game for all 60 minutes.
"I really challenged our guys to have to demonstrate an elite edge, to demand it from themselves and others, and to be disciplined, to dominate their opponent for four quarters," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "Outside of two plays, probably in that game, the interception by Beau [Pribula] and that long run, I really felt like we really dominated that game."
The running game stole the show for the Tigers on offense. The Tigers recorded 427 total rushing yards, headlined by sophomore Ahmad Hardy. He ran for 250 yards and three touchdowns, followed closely by true freshman Marquise Davis, who ran for 113 yards and a score.
Hardy was dominant all game long and didn't need to play all four quarters to show that off. It's looking more and more like Hardy could be one of the best running backs in the country.
“He's a tough runner. He has a refusal to get tackled," Drinkwitz said. "He's got really good vision, I think other than maybe the counter play down there on the first drive, I think he hit every hole the way you want to."
The Tigers have a big one coming up in Week 4, facing the South Carolina Gamecocks at home. Drinkwitz and his squad have their first chance to pull off a truly big win this season. Despite College Gameday not heading to Columbia, it should be a headlining game.
Here's where Missouri ranks in the national polls heading into Week 4.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (62), 3-0, 1668
2. Penn State, (3), 3-0, 1559
3. Georgia, (1), 3-0, 1501
4. LSU, (1), 3-0, 1468
5. Oregon, 3-0, 1444
6. Miami (FL), 3-0, 1379
7. Texas, 2-1, 1209
8. Illinois, 3-0, 1150
9. Florida State, 2-0, 1023
10. Texas A\&M, 3-0, 1003
11. Ole Miss, 3-0, 951
12. Oklahoma, 3-0, 906
13. Iowa State, 4-0, 896
14. Alabama, 2-1, 630
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 625
16. Texas Tech, 3-0, 563
17. Indiana, 3-0, 550
18. Utah, 3-0, 510
19. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 333
20. Michigan, 2-1, 316
21. Notre Dame, 0-2, 296
22. Missouri, 3-0, 252
23. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 249
24. South Carolina, 2-1, 198
25. Auburn, 3-0, 160
BYU 158, Arizona State 141, USC 117, Clemson 116, Tulane 107, Louisville 53, TCU 49, South Florida 48, Mississippi State 27, SMU 24, Nebraska 24, Navy 15, Memphis 14, Washington 13, North Carolina State 13, Baylor 8, Houston 5, Kansas 2, UNLV 1, California 1.
AP Top 25
Will be updated at 1 p.m. CT.