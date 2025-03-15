Where Things Stand for the Mizzou Offensive Line this Spring
The north end zone at Faurot Field will look about just as different for the 2025 season as the Missouri Tigers offensive line.
Only a few stubborn patches of grass now remain on what used to be the 'Rock M' hill , and only two starters will return for the Missouri offensive line.
But unlike the stadium project, which isn't set to be complete until the 2026 season, Tigers offensive line coach Brandon Jones is hoping to instill the foundation for his unit this spring, and have a complete group by the fall.
Jones met with the media Saturday after the team practiced at the under-construction Faurot Field, providing updates on the current makeup of his position grpoup.
The starting lineup will end up being an amalgamation of returning depth pieces, incumbent starters and transfer additions. Here's what was learned about each of those groups from Jones' press conference.
Transfers add experience, versatility
Missouri added three offensive linemen through the portal, two of which have strong potential to crack the Week 1 starting lineup.
Former Michigan center Dominick Giudice has been Missouri's starting center throughout spring practices, filling in as returning starter Connor Tollison recovers from a knee injury he suffered on Nov. 9 that cut his 2024 season short.
Coming over to Missouri after four years of experience with Michigan, Giudice has already been an important voice in the offensive line room.
"He's really been a good addition," Jones said of Giudice. "I think he's done an unbelievable job of dealing with the guys learning the offense. You see him up here countless hours every day, just really eager to learn."
Once Tollison recovers in the fall though, Giudice will still have a chance to compete for one of the five starting spots. Giudice has experience all over the interior of the offensive line, starting in five games at center and one at right guard for Michigan in 2024.
The right guard spot is one that will be up for grabs for the Tigers, with two-year starter Cam'Ron Johnson no longer having any eligibility.
"Just whatever Connor does get back, just seeing what gives us the best opportunity to win," Jones said. "What gives us use the best five? That's kind of what we'll have to get through fall camp to see who gives us the best fit."
Missouri's two other offensive line additions offer versatility, but are looking to get settled in at one spot before moving around too much.
That's the case for Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost, joining Missouri for his seventh and final year of college football. In his lengthy collegiate career, Trost has played 649 at left tackle, five at left guard, 75 at right guard and 1,201 at right tackle (data via Pro Football Focus).
With Wake Forest in 2024, he started 11 games at right tackle, and one at left tackle. Right now, Missouri is looking to have him first hold down the right tackle spot.
"Just not wanting to move him out around a ton, just kind of get him settled," Jones said.
For West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV, all 285 of his snaps have come at left tackle. On 127 pass blocking snaps in 2024, Williams allowed just four total pressures, per PFF.
"Johnny's a guy that has a high ceiling," Jones said. "Just has to continue to change his body and continue to work on some things technically."
In his two years at West Virginia, Williams already underwent a good amount of development, as former West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin saw.
"He got a lot better from his freshman year to now," Martin said to MissouriTigersOnSI at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He got in games this year (2024) and he showed out."
Williams could earn himself a role this season as Missouri's swing tackle — someone who can be a reliable backup at both right and left tackle and also often come in as a sixth offensive lineman.
Last season for Missouri, that was veteran Mitchell Walters, who has now graduated.
Though Jones hasn't gotten that far in the decision making process, the team did test out Williams this week at right tackle in one-on-one, pass rushing scenarios.
Returners on the verge of more opportunity
On top of an exciting transfer class, Missouri is also optimistic about the in-house development it has done along the offensive line. The Tigers are set to return multiple linemen who were depth pieces last year who could earn more opportunities in 2025.
One of those has been redshirt junior Tristan Wilson, a former three-star prospect. He's been one of the options Missouri has been testing out as a backup center during spring practices. According to Jones, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Missouri native has had a "really good camp" so far.
Jones also highlighted the spring performances of Jayen Richardson and Curtis Peagler.
Richardson transferred to Missouri from the JUCO level ahead of the 2024 season, and even competed with Marcus Bryant for the starting left tackle job during fall camp of last year. Now with a year in the program under his belt, Richardson is a name to watch to make another run for a starting job.
Peagler, a redshirt junior, saw the field for the first time this past season, appearing on a combined 26 snaps in the first two weeks of the season, all at right guard.
Finally, redshirt sophomore Logan Reichert is taking steps on the right path after missing time with a lower body injury in 2024. The 6-6, 350-pound Kansas City native has remarkable athleticism for a player of his size.
Reichert, a former-three star prospect, is still working through recovery with the injury, but is still making the proper growth.
"I think with Logan, it's just continuing to learn the game," Jones said. "He's been a lot more attentive, I think. He asks a lot more questions now, just knowing he's not out there physically to kind of process and get all those reps. He's right on track to continue to provide us some quality depth and eventually be a starter."
Duo of Returners
With all of the questions surrounding the rest of the line, Jones can atleast count on Cayden Green at left guard, and, once he recovers, Tollison at center.
Tollison can atleast snap the ball to quarterbacks in 7-on-7 periods, but is unavailable to participate in contact periods. According to Jones, the three-year starter is also playing in active role in position meetings, constantly communicating with his teammates what he sees on film, or his ideas when breaking down a concept.
Green, a junior, is also positioning himself to be an anchor along the offensive line. He's played a crucial role in developing a connection between his new fellow linemen.
"Cayden’s done a good job getting Johnny and Keegan and Dom, they usually hang out together, so I think that's been a positive for us," Jones said. "Ultimately, it really comes down to just developing that trust amongst each other."
This time last year, Missouri did take a look at Green as a possible starter at left tackle before moving him inside. This year though, Green likely won't be a factor in the search for a new starter to protect the quarterback's blindside.
"I know he is a little bit more comfortable inside, so just trying to get him settled in there, just not moving a strength or returning piece," Jones said. "That's really where that musical chair stuff kind of happens. I'm trying to avoid that as much as I can."
Green did see some inconsistency in his first year with Missouri, but ultimately only allowed 11 pressures on 418 pass blocking snaps, per PFF. Selected as a Way-Too-Early All-American by ESPN, Missouri is hoping for another step up from Green.
"I think there's a lot of parts of his game that he's been working on, I’ve been proud of him," Jones said. "Really working those weaknesses, trying to continue to stay the course."
The sole early freshman
Missouri added three four-star offensive linemen through the 2025 freshmen class in Jack Lange, Keiton Jones and Henry Fenuku.
Many probably remember Feneku's commitment to Missouri in June of 2024, not because of the offensive linemen's impressive high school tape, but because it delivered a viral video where Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was pretending to play the guitar to Creed.
Missouri has now welcomed Feneku this spring "With Arms Wide Open," as an early-enrollee freshman. Practicing with the team in the spring has given the Fort Worth, Texas native a head start on his development.
"I have been really impressed with Henry," Jones said. "At times it's a little much on him, can be overwhelming, but he's also holding his own. ... He's eager. He's willing to learn. He's still got to gain a little bit of weight, but he does a good job battling."
Feneku is looking to take early opportunities higher, already taking snaps as Missouri's left guard in the second lineup during spring practices. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman brings quickness and versatility to the table.
"Really athletic, got a lot of twitch, just really gifted, kind of naturally," Jones said. "So just continue to work on his form."