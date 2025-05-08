Which Mizzou Position Group has the Most Potential? - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers have plenty of talent at many positions, many of which are loaded with potential-full players. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has done an excellent job over recent years to create an influx of young talent into the program and that's exactly the case for the running back room.
The five members of the Missouri running back room are talented and young. The oldest is redshirt junior Tavorus Jones, who might find himself toward the bottom of the depth chart. At the top is sophomore Ahmad Hardy, who transferred in from UL-Monroe. He's projected to be one of the best running backs in the SEC this season.
Behind him is redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts. He had a solid season as a reserve for the Tigers last season and is slated to take on a bigger role next year. The last two are both true four-star freshmen, one being Marquise Davis. He was a Spring enrollee and played quite well, possibly cementing his role in the rotation.
Lastly, four-star Brendan Haygood is a name some may be forgetting about. He wasn't a spring enrollee, so some may not know the name, but he was a late riser in the 2025 class that will make an impact at some point for the Tigers. It's likely he won't play this season, but when he does, he will boost the Tigers' offense.
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at which position group under Eli Drinkwitz has the most potential to develop some of the best in the country, being the running back room full of transfers and talented freshmen.
