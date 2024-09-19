Which Mizzou Transfer has Made Biggest Defensive Impact? - The Extra Point
There were plenty valid questions for how the Missouri Tigers defense would hold up in 2024.
The staff lost defensive coordinator Blake Baker and linebackers coach Kevin Peoples to LSU.
The personnel would be without first-round NFL draft pick Darius Robinson, cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, safety J.C. Carlies and important depth along the defensive line.
Yet through three games of 2024, Missouri's defens has only allowed 21 points, all against Boston College in week 3.
A significant part of the lack of a drop off has been the transfers Missouri added through the portal.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on which transfer has made the biggest impact for the Mizzou defense, along with insight from head coach Eli Drinkwitz on how the transfers are meshing with the team.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Flagg has arguably been the most important addition to the Missouri defense, recording a team-best of 15 tackles, including three for a loss. Ironically, he was lured to Missouri mostly because of former coordinator Baker.
Even after Baker's departure, Flagg decided to buy in to the culture Missouri has created and has played up to the standard the unit has set.
