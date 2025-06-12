Former Mizzou Coach Andy Hill Retires as Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator; The Buzz
Former Missouri football coach Andy Hill has retired from his role as an assistant special teams coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hill spent five seasons with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and making an additional two – contributing to one of the most dominant runs in NFL history.
Hill began his tenure with Missouri football back in 1980 as a walk-on, beginning a four season stint at receiver and punt returner. He'd make his return to the program as a wide receivers coach in 1996 before taking on six different roles on the coaching staff including associate head coach, quarterbacks coach and the programs first ever special teams coordinator.
His 24 years with the Missouri is the second longest run an assistant coach has had in program history. During his tenure, he coached 15 All-Conference performers, most notably First-Team All-Americans Jeremy Maclin and Michael Egnew.
Hill's accomplishments have landed him in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
77 days.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri receiver Mookie Cooper will open a new chapter of his football journey, joining two University City coaching staffs.
- A major rule change may be coming to men's college basketball
- Four-star class of 2026 offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr. announces his commitment date. His current Rivals prediction is to Missouri, and he has an official visit lined up on June 20.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"I love to come off the bench and get the team jump-started. I may be a sub, but I'm not a weak link."- Mark Atkins
