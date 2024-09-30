Missouri Soccer Secures First Conference Win of the Season: The Buzz, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024
Missouri soccer secured its first conference win with a 2-0 victory over Florida 2-0 on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Sophomore midfielder Olivia Chianelli put the Tigers on the board after senior Milena Fischer attempted a shot in the fifth minute. Later, Junior forward Kylee Simmons converted a penalty kick to bring the score to 2-0.
Throughout the match, Missouri goalkeeper Kate Phillips made 20 saves, including a dive out of the goal line to prevent a ball from soaring into the net by the Gators. According to Missouri soccer, Phillip's nine saves are the most by a Tigers' goalkeeper in a victory since Oct. 26, 2017.
The Gators made 20 shot attempts, nine of which were on goal, while the Tigers had seven shots, three of which were on goal. Phillips successfully saved all nine of the Gators' shots on goal.
The Tigers will play another conference matchup against the Tennessee Vols on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. in Knoxville. The game can be viewed on SECN+.
Texas A&M volleyball defeated Missouri 3-2, ending the Tigers ' six-game winning streak. The loss brings the Tiger's record against the Aggies to 22-35.
Missouri will have a week off and continue conference play against No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday, Oct. 6, at noon in Lexington.
Missouri vs,. Texas A&M Sets:
- Set 1: Missouri 25, A&M 17
- Set 2: Missouri 25, A&M 20
- Set 3: A&M 25, Missouri 23
- Set 4: A&M 25, Missouri 21
- Set 5: A&M 15, Missouri 12
Today's Schedule
- Men's Golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., Live Stats
- Women's Golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., Live Stats
The invitational is the first time the Tigers have participated in the event. It is an 18-hole tournament each day, with both men's and women's teams playing the same course simultaneously.
Arkansas is hosting, and other participating schools include BYU, Kansas State, Kent State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
Mizzou Results
- Women's Volleyball (9-4): Texas A&M (10-2) 3, Missouri 2
- Women's Soccer (2-6-2, 0-2-1 SEC): Missouri Florida
