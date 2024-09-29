Former Mizzou Running Back Tyler Badie Carted Off in Denver Broncos' Game
Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, a former Missouri Tiger, exited a game against the New York Jets by trainers on a stretcher after suffering a back injury.
Badie caught a pass out of the backfield late in the first quarter before being knocked by a Jets linebacker, forcing the ball loose and bringing Badie to the ground. The play happened with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Badie returned to the sideline, however, between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, he was laying on his back to receive medical attention from trainers. A stretcher was brought out for Badie, who was then carted into the locker room.
The Broncos later announced that Badie would be questionable to return to the game with a back injury.
Prior to the game against the Jets, Badie had 10 carries on the season for 86 yards. His fumbled reception was his third touch of the day against New York.
Badie was selected the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after rushing for 2,740 yards in his four-year career with Missouri. He was named to the All-SEC First Team during his senior season of 2021, where he rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns.
