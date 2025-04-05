Mizzou Decathlete Shines on Day 1 of Joe Walker Invite; The Buzz, Friday, April 4, 2025
Missouri's Emanuele Bellanova spent the entire indoor season shattering personal bests in the men's heptathlon. He capped off the indoor season with a fifth-place finish in the heptathlon at the SEC Indoor Championships. Bellanova has continued on his trend of success with a spectalar showcase in the outdoor season, competing in the decathlon.
Bellanova was the standout of the Tigers competing on the first day of the Joe Walker Invite in Mississippi. Through the first day of competition, he sits in third place after recording two new personal bests throughout the day. Bellanova posted a time of 10.95 seconds in the 100m, placing third in the discipline. Despite finishing 11th place in the 400m race, Bellanova still managed a personal best time of 51.95 for the event.
Bellanova also managed two runner up placements in the long jump and the high jump while he earned his lone event win of the day by throwing 12.92 meters in the shot put.
Brooke Sawatzky also competed for the Tigers in the women's heptathlon. She currently sits in the No. 16 overall position after Day 1. Sawatzky's day was highlighted by a personal record in the shot put, throwing 9.8m, which was good for twelfth best in the event.
The action resumes for Day 2 of the Joe Walker Invite on Saturday.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou Tennis lost to No. 18 South Carolina 4-0 in Columbia, SC.
- Mizzou Softball vs. No. 1 Texas was delayed until Saturday - Read
- Mizzou Gymnastics was victorious in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament - Read
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
- Track and Field - Joe Walker Invite in Mississippi
- Softball double header vs. No. 1 Texas at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Columbia, Mo.
- Baseball vs. No. 2 Arkansas at 4 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III is gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft. Burden, who is projected to be drafted in the top two rounds, recalled his favorite play from this past season with the Tigers.
- Mizzou Cheer will be performing at Hearnes Center for free admission before its trip to national competition
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube