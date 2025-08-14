Tigers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14
The Detroit Tigers are in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the American League heading into Thursday night's slate of games. A Blue Jays loss to the Cubs and a Tigers win against the Twins would give them that No. 1 spot for the time being.
That could make tonight's AL Central series opener a big one when Tarik Skubal takes the mound to face their divisional rival in Minnesota.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's matchup.
Tigers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-120)
- Twins +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Tigers -205
- Twins +172
Total
- Over 7.5 (-102)
- Under 7.5 (-120)
Tigers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal, LHP (11-3, 2.35 ERA)
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober, RHP (4-7, 5.16 ERA)
Tigers vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 14
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive
- Tigers Record: 70-52
- Twins Record: 57-63
Tigers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+265)
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Kerry Carpenter of the Tigers to hit a home run:
Bailey Ober has one of the highest home runs allowed rates in the Majors this season, giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. That makes it a no-brainer to bet on one of the members of the Tigers to hit a home run. The player I'm targeting is Kerry Carpenter, who has the highest slugging percentage on the Tigers at .539.
Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Betting on the Tigers on the run line seems like the only bet to make in this spot. We have one of the most lopsided pitching matchups of the night tonight when AL Cy Young favorite, Tarik Skubal, takes on Bailey Ober and his 5.16 ERA.
Ober has already faced the Tigers lineup once this season, giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs in just 5.2 innings against them on June 28. If we see a similar outing tonight, the Tigers are going to run away with the win.
Let's back the Tigers to take care of business tonight.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-120) via FanDuel
