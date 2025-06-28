Mizzou Football Ranked in Top 25 For EA College Football 26: The Buzz
The highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 26 game releases on July 10, and the company has been revealing information on the game as the date draws nearer. A few days ago, the addition of Missouri Tigers mascot Truman the Tiger was announced, perhaps an indicator of Missouri's relevance to the game.
The Tigers cracked top 25 in team rating rankings for the games release date, ranking No. 21 overall with an 84 rating. They're sandwiched between Southeastern Conference opponents in the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 20), and Auburn Tigers (No. 22).
Despite making the top 25 in overall rating, neither Missouri's offense or defense made the cut for the individual unit rankings.
Last season, the Tigers finished the year 88 overall, 91 on offense and 80 on defense. With the departure of stars like Brady Cook, Luther Burden III and Armand Membou to the NFL, it makes sense that the Tigers rating declined.
Below are the top 25 rankings for overall team rating, offense and defense.
Top 25 Overall Teams in EA Sports College Football 26
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Texas Longhorns | 88
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 88
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 88
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88
- Georgia Bulldogs | 88
- Clemson Tigers | 88
- Texas A&M Aggies | 88
- Oregon Ducks | 86
- LSU Tigers | 86
- Miami Hurricanes | 86
- Florida Gators | 86
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 85
- Michigan Wolverines | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- Oklahoma Sooners | 85
- Indiana Hoosiers | 85
- SMU Mustangs | 84
- Tennessee Volunteers | 84
- Missouri Tigers | 84
- Auburn Tigers | 84
- Duke Blue Devils | 84
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 82
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 82
Top 25 Offenses in EA Sports College Football 26
- Texas Longhorns | 91
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 91
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 91
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 91
- Clemson Tigers | 89
- LSU Tigers | 89
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89
- Florida Gators | 89
- Miami Hurricanes | 89
- Indiana Hoosiers | 89
- Texas A&M Aggies | 89
- Georgia Bulldogs | 87
- Oklahoma Sooners | 87
- SMU Mustangs | 87
- BYU Cougars | 87
- Baylor Bears | 87
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87
- Oregon Ducks | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- USC Trojans | 85
- Boise State Broncos | 85
- Iowa State Cyclones | 85
- Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 85
Top 25 Defenses In EA Sports College Football 26
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 96
- Texas Longhorns | 94
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 94
- Georgia Bulldogs | 92
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 92
- Michigan Wolverines | 92
- Oregon Ducks | 92
- LSU Tigers | 92
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92
- Clemson Tigers | 90
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90
- Texas A&M Aggies | 90
- Tennessee Volunteers | 88
- Indiana Hoosiers | 88
- Miami Hurricanes | 88
- Duke Blue Devils | 88
- Oklahoma Sooners | 88
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 86
- Kansas State Wildcats | 86
- Ole Miss Rebels | 86
- Pittsburgh Panthers | 86
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 84
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 84
- Iowa Hawkeyes | 84
- Florida Gators | 84
Did you notice?
- Class of 2026 Mizzou Football QB commit Gavin Sidwar throws a touchdown at overtime OT7
- Mizzou Basketball offers class of 2028 guard Colton Hiller. Hiller also has offers from Kansas State, Villanova and Syracuse.
- Mizzou football showcases new stadium lights
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
61 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“My dad was a pro quarterback, but I didn’t have his talent, nor his athleticism. So I fell in love with running the ball, and I idolized guys like Stump Mitchell, John Riggins and O.J. Anderson growing up.”- Brock Olivo
