Mizzou Golf Leads Johnie Imes Invitational After Day 1: The Buzz
In its lone home meet of the season, Mizzou women's golf is performing strongly through the opening day of the Johnie Imes Invitational at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. The Tigers possess four of the top five individual placements entering Day 2 on Tuesday.
This marks the 17th annual installment of the Johnie Imes Invitational, with the event dating back to 2007. Since its inception, the Tigers have claimed nine titles. With Missouri sitting in the top overall team position entering the third and final round, the Tigers seem poised to add a tenth crown to their collection.
Senior Melanie Walker (-6) places second overall to lead all Tigers after shooting 4-under-par 72 in Round 1 and 2-under in Round 2. Following Walker is freshman Ebba Liljeberg (-5) in third place, senior Addie Dobson (-2) in fourth and junior Fleur van Beek (-1), who recorded an eagle on the par 5 Hole 10, rounding out the Tigers' scoring in fifth place.
Missouri holds an 11-stroke lead over second place Kentucky. The visiting Wildcats boast the top individual performer in sophomore Cathryn Brown who is shooting 7-under through Round 2.
With a win in the Johnie Imes Invitational, the Tigers would mark their second team victory of the season, as the current contest is only their second outing of the campaign. Day 2 tees off at 8 a.m. The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia.
Monday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou Womens Golf at the Johnie Imes Invitational Day 1 — Stats
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Mizzou Womens Golf at the Johnie Imes Invitational Day 2 — Stats
Did you notice?
- Shawn Clark, a UCF offensive line coach and a former assistant coach to Eli Drinkwitz at Appalachian State sadly passed away on Sunday. Drinkwitz, along with the rest of the college football world, mourned the loss and paid tribute to Clark. He was 50 years old.
- Longtime Auburn coach and Mizzou's SEC foe, Bruce Pearl, stepped down from his head coaching position on Monday. Pearl's son, Steven, is expected to take over. Missouri will host Auburn at Mizzou Arena on January 13 or 14.
- Mizzou track and field announced Hakim Abouzouhir as its latest addition to its coaching staff
- Mizzou volleyball's senior libero Maya Sands was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“He’s a helluva man.”- MacArthur Lane on Johnny Roland
