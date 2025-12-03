Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Get up to $4,715 in New-User Bonuses
Missouri sportsbook promos are now active, giving new bettors a strong head start after the state’s online sports betting market launched on Dec.1, 2025. Top operators are already rolling out welcome bonuses that add up to $4,715, offering immediate value the moment you open an account. Sign up today, lock in your promotions, and begin betting with boosted funds.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives new bettors a quick, rewarding way to jump in. Once you create your account and make a deposit, you can unlock DraftKings’ headline offer: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets. Place your first qualifying wager, and the bonus bets hit your account immediately, regardless of the outcome, allowing you to explore any eligible market now that Missouri sports betting is live, including Kansas City Chiefs player props. It’s a strong early advantage for anyone wanting extra flexibility right out of the gate.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
• This promotion is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
• The welcome offer can be claimed through Jan. 4, 2026.
• Users who previously redeemed a DraftKings pre-launch bonus cannot participate.
• Bonus bets return winnings only and do not include the stake.
• All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can secure the BetMGM Missouri bonus with code SI1500, giving new users access to one of the state’s strongest first-bet offers. After you sign up and deposit at least $10, BetMGM issues a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your initial wager loses, the sportsbook refunds the entire amount in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to build early momentum. If your first bet wins, you keep the payout with no bonus bets added. It’s a reliable safety net for anyone who wants extra protection when getting started and great for sue on higher upside markets like St. Louis Blues goal scorers.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
• This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
• A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the welcome bonus.
• All bonus bets issued through this promotion expire seven days after they are credited.
• For the $1,500 first-bet offer, wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets — each equal to 20% of the stake — while wagers of $50 or less receive a single bonus bet equal to the stake.
• Winnings from bonus bets return profit only and do not include the stake.
• All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo offer gives new bettors a fast, straightforward way to get started—and you won’t need a promo code to unlock it. Register through the links on this page, add funds to your account, and place your first $5 cash wager. As soon as that bet is submitted, FanDuel drops $300 in bonus bets into your account, no matter the outcome. It’s one of the quickest paths to meaningful betting power for anyone jumping into Missouri’s newly launched market.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This promotion is open only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
- Each customer is eligible for only one FanDuel new-user promotion.
- This welcome offer is available through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo gives new Missouri bettors two strong ways to get started. The headline offer is Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash. Once you sign up, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more, you unlock a three-day run of no-sweat bets. If your daily wager loses, Fanatics refunds the stake as FanCash — up to $100 back per day. It’s a flexible setup designed to give new users steady early protection.
There’s also an alternative welcome package for those who want more volume: 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash after you place your first cash wager.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- This promotion is open only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
- You may place one qualifying wager per day for up to three consecutive days, each with a minimum stake of $10.
- Only losing wagers earn FanCash; winning bets do not receive refunds.
- FanCash refunds are capped at $100 per day.
- Daily wagers are optional, and unused days cannot be made up later.
- All FanCash awarded through this promotion expires seven days after it is issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO delivers a clean, low-barrier welcome offer for new players. Register, place a qualifying $5 wager, and if that bet wins, Caesars awards $150 in bonus bets. The only requirement is that your initial wager is placed at odds of -500, which still provides plenty of flexibility if you want to take a big favorite. It’s a simple path to adding extra bankroll from your very first winning ticket.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:
- This promotion is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must settle as a win to trigger the $150 in bonus bets.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum $1 qualifying wager at odds of –500 or longer.
- The maximum stake per profit boost is $25, with the potential to earn up to $2,500 in additional winnings per token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
