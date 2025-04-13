Mizzou's Tamar Bates Invited to Combine Tournament; The Buzz, Sunday, April 13, 2025
Former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates will look to advance his professional career in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
The tournament, which brings in a number of NBA and international scouts, announced Saturday Bates had accepted an invite. The tournament will be held from April 16-19 at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia.
At the tournament, eight teams of eight players will play a 12-game tournament.
NBA greats such as Tim Hardaway, Scottie Pippen and Jimmy Butler have previously competed at the event.
A number of other graduating players from the Southeastern Conference will be joining Bates, such as Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews, Texas' Kadin Shedrick, Ole Miss' Sean Pedulla, and other stars from around the country. 64 total players will be invited.
Bates was a team captain for the Tigers this past season, averaging 2.6 rebounds and 13.3 points per game.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Softball won 12-8 over No. 15/16 Mississippi State - RECAP
• Baseball lost 0-5 to Florida in Game 2 and 3-2 in Game 3 - RECAP
Sunday’s Mizzou Schedule
• Softball at No. 15/16 Mississippi State at 1 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Live Stats
• Tennis vs. No. 38 Kentucky in Columbia at 10:30 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
• Tennis vs. Lindenwood at 4 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• 2027 OL prospect Tristan Dare is visiting Missouri, according to a post on his social media. He also has offers from Florida, Penn State and Wisconsin, amongst other schools.
• The top-rated prospect in the state of Missouri in the class of 2026 is set to visit Oregon after hinting earlier this week that he's close to making a final decision. He included the Tigers in his final six schools.
• Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is set to take a visit to the Tennessee Titans next week, according to Easton Freeze of 247Sports. The Titans hold the first and 35th overall picks in the first two rounds.
• Football head coach Eli Drinkwitz turned 42 years old Saturday.
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube