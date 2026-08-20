Predicting Mizzou's 2026 Stat Leaders on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
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As fall camp nears its end, Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle predicted the 2026 stat leaders in the most recent episode of 'All Things Mizzou.' The pair predicted team leaders in passing, rushing, receiving and defensive statistics.
Before the two got into their predictions, they discussed a variety of newsy items from Missouri's No. 25 spot in the preseason AP Poll to fall camp updates.
You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Recent Rankings and Honors
Wright got the episode rolling with some news regarding how the media and conference coaches view the Tigers. Wright and Knox-Doyle defended the Tigers' AP Poll ranking and gave their thoughts on Missouri players listed on preseason All-SEC teams and named AP All Americans.
Ahmad Hardy and Cayden Green were each named preseason AP All Americans and were honored as preseason first team All-SEC members. Long snapper Brett Le Blanc and linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. each made All-SEC teams as well.
Fall Camp News and Basketball Recruiting
The two major topics relating to fall camp were both linked to the offensive line. Wright and Knox-Doyle talked about Eli Drinkwitz' recent quotes on left guard Tristan Wilson and right tackle Luke Work.
The reporters rounded out recent news with some hoops talk, discussing two 2027 4-star in-state targets for Missouri.
Predicting Missouri's Stat Leaders
Missouri On SI's beat reporters spent the remainder of the episode forecasting Missouri's leaders in a plethora of stat catergories. The two had strikingly similar lists.
Wright's List
- Passing yards, touchdowns leader: Austin Simmons
- Rushing yards, touchdowns leader: Ahmad Hardy
- Receptions, receiving yards leader: Cayden Lee
- Receiving touchdowns leader: Donovan Olugbode
- Sacks leader: Darris Smith
- Tackles leader: Nicholas Rodriguez
- Interceptions leader: Trajen Greco
Knox-Doyle's List:
- Passing yards, touchdowns leader: Austin Simmons
- Rushing yards, touchdowns leader: Ahmad Hardy
- Receptions, receiving yards leader: Cayden Lee
- Receiving touchdowns leader: Donovan Olugbode
- Sacks leader: Darris Smith
- Tackles leader: Nicholas Rodriguez
- Interceptions leader: Santana Banner
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn