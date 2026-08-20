Predicting Mizzou's 2026 Stat Leaders on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

As fall camp nears its end, Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle predicted the 2026 stat leaders in the most recent episode of 'All Things Mizzou.' The pair predicted team leaders in passing, rushing, receiving and defensive statistics.

Before the two got into their predictions, they discussed a variety of newsy items from Missouri's No. 25 spot in the preseason AP Poll to fall camp updates.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Recent Rankings and Honors

Wright got the episode rolling with some news regarding how the media and conference coaches view the Tigers. Wright and Knox-Doyle defended the Tigers' AP Poll ranking and gave their thoughts on Missouri players listed on preseason All-SEC teams and named AP All Americans.

Ahmad Hardy and Cayden Green were each named preseason AP All Americans and were honored as preseason first team All-SEC members. Long snapper Brett Le Blanc and linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. each made All-SEC teams as well.

Fall Camp News and Basketball Recruiting

The two major topics relating to fall camp were both linked to the offensive line. Wright and Knox-Doyle talked about Eli Drinkwitz' recent quotes on left guard Tristan Wilson and right tackle Luke Work.

The reporters rounded out recent news with some hoops talk, discussing two 2027 4-star in-state targets for Missouri.

Predicting Missouri's Stat Leaders

Missouri On SI's beat reporters spent the remainder of the episode forecasting Missouri's leaders in a plethora of stat catergories. The two had strikingly similar lists.

Wright's List

Passing yards, touchdowns leader: Austin Simmons

Rushing yards, touchdowns leader: Ahmad Hardy

Receptions, receiving yards leader: Cayden Lee

Receiving touchdowns leader: Donovan Olugbode

Sacks leader: Darris Smith

Tackles leader: Nicholas Rodriguez

Interceptions leader: Trajen Greco

Knox-Doyle's List:

Passing yards, touchdowns leader: Austin Simmons

Rushing yards, touchdowns leader: Ahmad Hardy

Receptions, receiving yards leader: Cayden Lee

Receiving touchdowns leader: Donovan Olugbode

Sacks leader: Darris Smith

Tackles leader: Nicholas Rodriguez

Interceptions leader: Santana Banner

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