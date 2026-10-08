Previewing Mizzou vs. Texas A&M on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
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Missouri football (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) is set to host Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2) at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are fresh off the high of thwarting then-No. 8 Florida 45-17 and need to hone in on keeping level heads to avoid a trap game against a struggling TAMU squad.
Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle gave their extensive thoughts on Missouri's win over Florida, what it needs to do to beat Texas A&M, the latest news on Mark Mitchell and an updates on a few injured Tigers.
You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Topics Discussed
Huge defensive turnaround
Austin Simmons' stock
Young contributors on defense
The latest on Mark Mitchell
TAMU's recent success over Missouri
Trap-game pattern in the SEC
Marcel Reed's strenghts, weaknesses
Attackable Aggie defense
Injury Updates
In the episode, Wright and Knox-Doyle detail the injury status of star tailback Ahmad Hardy. Drinkwitz said Hardy has not begun his "two-week ramp-up" yet, and that himself, Hardy and the medical team are all frustrated at the situation but trying their best to get him back and healthy.
The episode was recorded before Wednesday night's injury report was released. Here's the full SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report from Wednesday night, including unexpected information.
Johnnie Jones, who at the time of recording, was known to be on a list for a heart transplant, received the transplant and underwent surgery Wednesday night and is now recovering, Eli Drinkwitz announced via X on Thursday morning.
Score Predictions
Missouri lost each of its last two games to the Aggies, falling 41-10 on the road in 2024 and 38-17 at home in 2025. But with first-year Tiger quarterback Austin Simmons surging, running back Jamal Roberts fresh off the best game of his career and Missouri's defense beginning to click, both our beat reporters believe Missouri will pickup the victory over TAMU.
Wright: 34-24 Missouri
Knox-Doyle: 38-17 Missouri
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright