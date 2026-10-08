Previewing Mizzou vs. Texas A&M on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Missouri football (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) is set to host Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2) at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are fresh off the high of thwarting then-No. 8 Florida 45-17 and need to hone in on keeping level heads to avoid a trap game against a struggling TAMU squad.

Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle gave their extensive thoughts on Missouri's win over Florida, what it needs to do to beat Texas A&M, the latest news on Mark Mitchell and an updates on a few injured Tigers.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Topics Discussed

Huge defensive turnaround

Austin Simmons' stock

Young contributors on defense

The latest on Mark Mitchell

TAMU's recent success over Missouri

Trap-game pattern in the SEC

Marcel Reed's strenghts, weaknesses

Attackable Aggie defense

Injury Updates

In the episode, Wright and Knox-Doyle detail the injury status of star tailback Ahmad Hardy. Drinkwitz said Hardy has not begun his "two-week ramp-up" yet, and that himself, Hardy and the medical team are all frustrated at the situation but trying their best to get him back and healthy.

The episode was recorded before Wednesday night's injury report was released. Here's the full SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report from Wednesday night, including unexpected information.

Unexpectedly gigantic availability report for #Mizzou.



Cayden Green, Robert Woodyard, DaMarion Fowlkes, Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Santana Banner, Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen all listed as questionable.



Jaden Jones, Bobby Washington, Jahlil Florence, Brett Norfleet all… pic.twitter.com/hJC9tyI2Jv — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) October 8, 2026

Johnnie Jones, who at the time of recording, was known to be on a list for a heart transplant, received the transplant and underwent surgery Wednesday night and is now recovering, Eli Drinkwitz announced via X on Thursday morning.

Score Predictions

Missouri lost each of its last two games to the Aggies, falling 41-10 on the road in 2024 and 38-17 at home in 2025. But with first-year Tiger quarterback Austin Simmons surging, running back Jamal Roberts fresh off the best game of his career and Missouri's defense beginning to click, both our beat reporters believe Missouri will pickup the victory over TAMU.

Wright: 34-24 Missouri

Knox-Doyle: 38-17 Missouri

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