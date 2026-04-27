3 Most Impactful NFL Departures for NC State After 2026 NFL Draft

RALEIGH — NC State football is ready to move into next season with a new cast of characters, but the 2026 NFL Draft marked a final moment to reflect on the key players that helped the program secure its first bowl victory since 2017.

Combining the two draft picks and the eight players who signed as undrafted free agents , NC State lost 10 critical pieces from the 2025 roster. While all of those former members of the Pack made an enormous impact during their careers with the program, three of those losses will sting a little more than the rest, being particularly difficult to replace on and off the field.

TE Justin Joly

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Justin Joly became the first NC State player off the board after being selected with the No. 152 overall by the Denver Broncos during Day 3. The talented tight end spent two seasons in Raleigh and walked away as one of the most prolific pass-catching players at his position in the program's history, leading the team in receiving yards in 2024 and in receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Replacing the former UConn transfer won't be an easy task for head coach Dave Doeren and his offensive coaching staff, but they believe they have the right pieces in place and also feel as though Joly helped establish NC State as a destination for tight ends for years to come.

LB Caden Fordham

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and offensive lineman Jr. Anthony Carter (75) walk out for the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The impact of Caden Fordham can't be measured by statistics alone. After suffering a terrible knee injury during the 2024 season, the talented inside linebacker returned with a vengeance for his final year with the Wolfpack. In 2025, he led all Power Conference programs with 143 total tackles, walking away from NC State as the next in a long line of productive linebackers.

Fordham was a captain for the Pack and really the heart and soul of the program, wearing the coveted No. 1 jersey. Replacing that leadership and production will be difficult to do with just one player. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in his home state of Florida. His last game with the Pack, the Gasparilla Bowl, was in Raymond James Stadium, where he earned the game's MVP trophy.

OLB/EDGE Cian Slone

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After spring camp in 2025, NC State knew it needed some additional help in the pass rush and attacked in the spring portal window. That's how the program landed Utah State transfer Cian Slone , who slotted into defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot's JACK linebacker position, a role very similar to the one he will more than likely play as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Slone made some tremendous plays in his one year in Raleigh and also provided tremendous leadership, just like Fordham and Joly. The Wolfpack added Tulane transfer Harvey Dyson to replace Slone's production right away, however.