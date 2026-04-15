An Underrated Position Group on NC State's Offense Heading Into 2026

RALEIGH — NC State wrapped up spring practices at the end of March, finishing the first phase of preparation for the 2026 season. Head coach Dave Doeren is still pushing for his first 10-win season as leader of the Wolfpack, now heading into his 14th year at the helm. However, with star quarterback CJ Bailey back to lead the offense, there's reason for confidence that it could happen.

Still, the program needed to make wholesale changes on the offensive end after several key players graduated or transferred to other programs, such as tight end Justin Joly and offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak . There are many questions across the offense, but one position group could fly under the radar heading into the season before exploding onto the scene as one of the ACC's best.

Why NC State's offensive line could be an underrated, but strong group

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) with the ball during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With Peak, Jalen Grant and Anthony Carter all leaving the program in some way, the Wolfpack only returned two consistent starters on its offensive line from the 2025 season: Teague Andersen and Spike Sowells . That forced offensive line coach Garett Tujague to get to work in the transfer portal to identify replacements in the trenches to ensure Bailey is well-protected by the start of games in 2026.

NC State added three offensive linemen out of the portal, adding some depth to the group. Two of them looked like instant starters when they came aboard, with All-Conference tackle Jimarion McCrimon making the move from East Carolina and Daniel Cruz, a former Top-100 recruit, coming over from the Texas Longhorns.

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

With Andersen, McCrimon, Sowells and Cruz likely solidified as the core of the group, one spot on the offensive line was left up for grabs for someone throughout spring camp. It could be Rico Jackson, a redshirt junior who got some work in the 2025 season in place of a few of the injured starters. Yousef Mugharbil is another option, returning for a graduate season after overcoming a harrowing start to his college career.

While that last spot is important, it's the rest of the line that should help NC State play with one of the stronger offensive lines in the ACC in 2026. Andersen quietly developed into one of the steadiest tackles in the league, particularly in pass blocking situations during his first season with the program. Sowells, the highest rated recruit in the 2025 class, worked his way into the starting lineup as a guard a few games into the season, instantly becoming one of the better players on the line.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) makes a touchdown and celebrates with offensive lineman Spike Sowells Jr. (72) during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Adding another talented pass blocker in McCrimon to the opposite side of the line from Andersen should give Bailey more than enough time to scan the field. By all accounts, including one from offensive coordinator Kurt Roper , the quarterback looks ready to take another big step in his junior season. With good tackles on either side and more confidence letting it rip, the Pack might have an explosive passing attack.

Cruz saw what it takes to play and win at an SEC program for two seasons, so he brought a strong pedigree to Raleigh. Now, he'll get his first chance to do it consistently, something he's been looking for in his first two seasons at the collegiate level. If he and McCrimon click the way Tujague, Roper and Doeren all hope they do, the offensive line will be a positive surprise for the Pack in 2026.