Mugharbil's Journey: Veteran Lineman Gets Start for Wolfpack
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Yousef Mugharbil trotted around the field ahead of North Carolina State's game against Virginia on a warm Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack offensive lineman knew his chance with the team had finally come.
The senior got the start for NC State in the 35-31 win over the Cavaliers. He played 40 snaps during the game at right guard, a position of weakness for the Wolfpack in the season opener. Mugharbil played just three snaps from scrimmage a season ago.
While his performance wasn't perfect, it was remarkable. The journey Mugharbil went on to reach those moments on Saturday was nothing short of an odyssey.
Perseverance Through Adversity
Just seeing game action was never the goal for Mugharbil coming out of high school. The lineman excelled at Murphy High School, about six hours away from Raleigh. He worked his way up to a four-star ranking on most recruiting evaluation websites and even became the No. 17 recruit in the state, according to 247Sports.
Mugharbil ultimately opted to attend Florida, beginning his collegiate career with the Gators in 2021. However, his career quickly began with tragedy. The lineman collided with a semi-truck while riding a scooter in Gainesville, Florida, and was dragged about 100 feet by the truck. Mugharbil made a miraculous return to practice in December of 2021, but never earned playing time with the Gators.
"He lost football for a while and couldn't play really and had to go through a real intensive recovery process," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said.
The lineman ended up transferring out of Florida after a coaching change there. He landed in Colorado, but the Buffaloes also made a major coaching change with Deion Sanders.
Mugharbil spent just four months in Boulder before re-entering the transfer portal. The volatility of the coaching situations at both schools was difficult for him to deal with, in addition to working his way back onto the field from his gruesome injuries.
Gone to Carolina in his Mind
After so much turmoil throughout the first two years of his college career, Mugharbil decided to return to his roots in the Tar Heel state, although not with the school in Chapel Hill. He joined Doeren and the Wolfpack in the summer of 2023 as a walk-on.
"He ends up saying 'I just want to go home,' and he came here," Doeren said when discussing the lineman's journey. "He's really hard and I'm proud of him and it's a great story."
Mugharbil still waited for his turn with the Wolfpack, ultimately earning a scholarship and battling throughout spring and fall camp ahead of the 2025 season for a spot in the rotation on the offensive line.
Finishing the Climb
Getting the start against Virginia was the last step in Mugharbil's climb back up the proverbial football mountain. The gruesome injury moved to the rearview. Like every member of the NC State program, it's one game at a time for the veteran now. However, it didn't make Saturday any less special for Mugharbil.
"It was awesome. I was very excited," he said. "It's been a long time coming, so it was just good to get out there with my guys and play some football."
The obstacles he faced over the past five years tore him down, but he worked his way back and impressed people like Doeren on the way. Throughout the journey, Mugharbil's perspective on life changed.
"After what I've been through in college football and what everyone goes through when they're playing college football, the challenges that hurt you in life that will happen because that's what life's about, it's going to make it a whole lot easier to get through that," he said. "Just remember what you did to get through what you had."
He added that he's learned that through hard work, any chance he's had became more and more attainable. It took longer than expected, but Mugharbil is living out his dream now.
