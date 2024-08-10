Duke Champ Lands NC State Basketball Gem Mohamed Diarra
Just when it mattered most, Mohamed Diarra emerged as a double-double machine and shot-blocking extraordinaire for the 2023-24 NC State basketball team in helping to ignite the Wolfpack's first ACC Tournament title since 1987 and first Final Four run in 41 years. Even so, following his lone campaign in Raleigh after transferring from Missouri, the 23-year-old Paris native went undrafted.
He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for last month's NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas but played sparingly.
Now, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Diarra is heading back to his home country for his first season as a pro. He'll suit up in the Betclic Elite League on a two-year contract with Limoges CSP, the French professional basketball club announced on Friday.
Interestingly, the director of Limoges CSP was also once a post player on Tobacco Road and has Final Four experience. That former ACC center is 1991 Duke basketball national champion Crawford Palmer, a three-year backup to Blue Devil legend Christian Laettner before transferring to Dartmouth for his final season of eligibility.
"To complete our roster," Palmer noted in the press release, "the profile of the player we were looking for with [head coach] Jean-Marc Dupraz was quite easy to target: long, athletic, mobile, and with a motor. A rebounder, capable of covering spaces in defense, protecting the rim, and putting points in the basket on offensive rebounds or to finish pick-and-rolls. With Mohamed Diarra, we think we have found that, and more...
"Having seen him in Las Vegas this summer, I did not think that Mohamed Diarra would be available for us at this time in the market, but we managed to convince him and his representatives.
"Being able to welcome him for his return to France after a rich career in the NCAA was a real opportunity for us."