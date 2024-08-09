NC State Basketball Treasures Combine for 62 Points in Raleigh
DJ Burns, who went undrafted this summer after helping fuel one of the most memorable seasons in NC State basketball history, is hoping to find a permanent home in the NBA for his rookie campaign. And 2012-14 Wolfpack star forward and ACC Player of the Year TJ Warren, who played only 11 games last season via a series of 10-day contracts with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is on the lookout for his next opportunity in the league.
For now, though, the NC State gems are working on their games as prolific teammates — to the tune of a combined 62 points in one outing earlier this week — while competing in the third annual Ground Zero Pro-Am at Raleigh's Enloe High School.
Check out the following highlights courtesy of the event's Instagram account (hit the arrow on the right side of the photo to scroll over to the videos of their individual scoring performances):
TJ Warren and DJ Burns aren't the only two Wolfpack alums who torched Enloe's nets during regular season play, which wrapped up on Wednesday night.
Two weeks ago, 2021-23 NC State basketball guard Terquavion Smith, who saw action in 16 games as an NBA rookie while on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, posted 40 points on his own in a contest: