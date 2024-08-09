NC State Basketball Recruit Helped Himself in Front of NBA Scouts
La Lumiere School (Ind.) rising senior Darius Adams, one of only two undecided five-stars on the 2025 NC State basketball wishlist, was in Portland, Ore., this week for the invite-only Nike Skills Academy. And by all accounts, the 6-foot-5, 165-pound guard made the most of the opportunity to display his potential to the NBA scouts on hand.
On Thursday night, following the final day of action among the 15 college players and 22 preps at the camp, Pro Insight listed the sharpshooting Adams as one of the 13 talents "who helped themselves in front of NBA scouts this week in Portland."
Earlier in the day, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony chimed in via the following Darius Adams highlights on social media, pointing out the stock-riser's impressive consistency, handles, toughness, and bucket-getting versatility:
Darius Adams, who has climbed seven notches since January to No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, received an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts in early June. A few weeks ago, he locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack for Sept. 6-8.
It'll mark the first in a string of six trips he's scheduled in his recruitment. Tennessee, Michigan State, Alabama, UConn, and Notre Dame are the other schools he'll check out before potentially deciding on a winner in time for the November signing period.