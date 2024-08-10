NC State Basketball: North Carolina Prep Applauds Kevin Keatts
Only a handful of 2026 prospects have landed on the NC State basketball recruiting wishlist. A few of them, though, have been on that list for roughly a year.
ALSO READ: NC State Recruit Helped Himself in Front of NBA Scouts
One of those longtime Wolfpack targets is Caldwell Academy (N.C.) versatile forward Cole Cloer, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound four-star who ranks No. 25 overall and No. 1 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Not only did Kevin Keatts and his crew enter the Cole Cloer sweepstakes at a notably early juncture, but they were also clever enough to make the moment memorable by extending the offer on the coveted prep's 16th birthday last September.
Evidently, as a result of that early offer gesture, paired with the Wolfpack's persistent pursuit ever since and the 2023-24 NC State basketball team's epic Final Four run, Cloer is now high on the program in Raleigh as a potential landing spot in a couple of years.
"I feel like [the Wolfpack's Final Four run] tells a lot about their program, tells a lot about their guys," Cloer recently explained to Zagsblog's Sam Lance. "They kind of had a rough year leading up to it. They weren't really expected to make it out of the ACC Tournament, but then they all stuck together. They trusted the process.
"I love Coach Keatts. Coach Keatts is a great guy, great coach who obviously brought them to the Final Four with a team people wouldn't expect. And then the players seem like they love him, seems like he's a great guy to hang out with. Coach [Brett] Nelson, who also just came in, great guy. Great guy to talk to. I talked to him a lot the past few weeks, and coach Nelson was an All-American. So, I mean, he's a great coach."
NC State isn't the only Tobacco Road school in the race. No, Cloer's double-digit offer sheet also includes Wake Forest and UNC.
As a sophomore at Orange High School in Hillsborough, N.C., before announcing his transfer to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro this summer, he visited the Wolfpack and Tar Heels.
Cloer, now eyeing official visits for his junior year, told Lance that he's "definitely going to hit up NC State and Carolina again."