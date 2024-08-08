Highest-Ranked NC State Basketball Target Sets First Official Visit
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts extended an offer to Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament on May 20, roughly a month before first-year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope officially entered the high-profile race. But seeing that a benefit of blueblood status is the ability to attract five-star visitors galore, it's no surprise the 6-foot-9, 185-pound phenom's first official visit will be to the recruiting powerhouse in Lexington.
On Wednesday night, On3's Jacob Polacheck reported that Ament, who enjoys a wide array of pro-like scoring moves and has risen to No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite while shining in grassroots action this summer, has locked in his visit with the Wildcats to begin on Aug. 28.
His offer sheet includes every blueblood, not to mention about two dozen other suitors.
While Keatts and his crew currently look like a long shot to come out on top, it's worth noting that Ament hasn't formally made any cuts in his recruitment. Meanwhile, he's expressed no rush in making up his mind on a college destination, as Polacheck noted that the 17-year-old is likely to wait until after the November signing period to announce a winner.
Riding the momentum from the program's first trip to the Final Four in 41 years, the NC State basketball recruiters have managed to secure an official visit from one 2025 five-star thus far in La Lumiere School (Ind.) guard Darius Adams, who ranks four notches below Ament at No. 17 overall in the cycle. He plans to be in Raleigh the first weekend of September.
Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr. remains the Wolfpack's only 2025 pledge.
That said, NC State basketball freshman guard Bryce Heard was a 2025 prospect until announcing his commitment and reclassification a few weeks ago.