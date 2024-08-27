All Wolfpack

Elite NC State Basketball Recruit Makes Changes to Visit Slate

Kaden Magwood still plans to check out the NC State basketball program in person this week.

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff are gearing up to host Combine Academy (N.C.) guard Kaden Magwood for an official visit beginning on Wednesday.

Initially, Magwood's trip to Raleigh was supposed to be his second official visit of the ACC variety this month. But on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound fleet-footed talent, a four-star who ranks No. 57 overall and No. 1 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, informed League Ready that he canceled the Louisville visit that was on tap for this past weekend.

There's no word on whether he'll reschedule with the Cardinals.

Plus, Magwood has added trips to Auburn (Oct. 10) and Kansas (Oct. 18) to his calendar. According to 24/7 High School Hoops, he has also locked in visits to Ole Miss (beginning on Saturday), Memphis (Sept. 3), Georgia Tech (Sept. 6), Southern Cal (Sept. 13), Mississippi State (Sept. 20), and Wake Forest (Sept. 27).

He received an offer from Keatts & Co. in early July.

Christ School (N.C.) four-star center and longtime 2025 NC State basketball offer holder Zymicah Wilkins, who ranks No. 83 overall and No. 3 in the state, is scheduled to be in Raleigh alongside Kaden Magwood this week.

