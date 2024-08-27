Another ACC Team Enters Fray for Huge NC State Basketball Recruit
Clearly, North Carolina native Cody Peck, who transferred to prep powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.) for his junior year, is a priority NC State basketball recruiting target on the 2026 trail. Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff extended an early offer to the 6-foot-9, 195-pound center over a month ago and have already welcomed him to campus for an unofficial visit.
But the battle for Peck's stock-rising post services is heating up, especially among ACC schools.
Entering this week, five of the 16-year-old's 16 reported suitors were from the conference: NC State, Wake Forest, SMU, Clemson, and Virginia Tech (the Hokies also hosted Peck this summer). Now, Florida State has joined that list.
Peck announced his offer from the Seminoles via the following post on Monday evening:
NC State basketball has already entered a half-dozen 2026 recruiting races: Cody Peck, John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond, Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star center Sam Funches, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) four-star guard JJ Andrews, and Providence Day School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison.
Thus far, Harrison, a heralded dual-sport athlete who ranks No. 1 among the nation's 2026 tight ends, is the only one from that group of targets who has eliminated NC State from contention by revealing a list of finalists that doesn't include the Wolfpack.