Kevin Keatts Pops By for Huge NC State Basketball Target

It appears the NC State basketball coaches haven't lost touch with Zymicah Wilkins.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball recruiting target Zymicah Wilkins
NC State basketball recruiting target Zymicah Wilkins / Angela Wilhelm/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Zymicah Wilkins initially scheduled an NC State basketball official visit for last weekend. In the end, the Christ School (N.C.) senior center wasn't able to make it to Raleigh then.

However, Wilkins plans to reschedule the trip. And on Wednesday, the first day of this school year's open recruiting period, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts seemed to confirm that the 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star remains a priority target.

According to a post from On3's Jamie Shaw, Keatts was one of four head coaches who stopped by Christ School to check in on Wilkins, No. 83 overall and No. 11 among listed centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The others were Georgetown's Ed Cooley, South Carolina's Lamont Paris, and Clemson's Brad Brownell.

Wilkins, who received an offer from the NC State basketball staff while on an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack over a year ago, will be at Georgetown for an official visit this weekend. He'll head to South Carolina next weekend and Clemson at the end of the month.

In early August, Zymicah Wilkins revealed a top seven of NC State, Georgetown, South Carolina, Clemson, Dayton, Georgia, and Villanova.

NC State boasts only one 2025 pledge in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.

