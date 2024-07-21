NC State Basketball Talent Gets Acrobatic in Summer League Action
After seeing action in only 11 games between two seasons on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, undrafted 2020-22 NC State basketball guard Dereon Seabron needed an impressive showing at this month's NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
So, the 24-year-old Virginia native signed a Summer League deal with the Chicago Bulls, hoping to prove himself worthy a new contract in the league.
There's no report of such a contract for next season just yet. And Seabron wasn't all that impactful across the Bulls' first four games in Las Vegas, as he remained on the bench in two of them and combined for only eight points in 42 minutes off the bench in the other two.
But on Saturday, Seabron made a splash in Chicago's last Summer League outing, albeit in a 107-81 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and their 2023-24 NC State basketball big man, Mohamed Diarra, who finished with seven points and three rebounds.
The 6-foot-7 Seabron tallied a team-high 18 points in the contest, shooting 5-for-9 from the field, 2-for-4 from downtown, and 6-for-8 at the foul line. He added four rebounds and five assists in his bench-high 23 minutes on the court.
One of his buckets earned the "most acrobatic layup you'll see today" distinction from the Chicago Bulls' social media team:
Last season, Dereon Seabron averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds across only six appearances for the Pelicans. However, his G League numbers were of the top-shelf variety: 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Birmingham Squadron.