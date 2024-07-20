NC State Basketball Legend Leaves Las Vegas on High Note
After riding the pine throughout the Cleveland Cavaliers' previous outing, NC State basketball product DJ Burns capped off his altogether encouraging NBA 2K25 Summer League performances with a bit more of his patented scoring magic and inescapable gifts as a showman on the court.
Burns, on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers for Summer League after going undrafted in June, finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one block across his 12 minutes off the bench in Cleveland's 100-93 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The 23-year-old from Rock Hill, S.C., shot 3-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 at the line.
It was arguably his best overall effort between the four contests he appeared in this week for a Cleveland squad that posted a 2-3 record.
On the other hand, he racked up four fouls against the Pacers, an average of one every three minutes on the court, including when he amusingly "took out" former Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe while trying to clear the area for a rebounding opportunity:
The face of NC State basketball's journey to the 2024 Final Four will have to wait and see what opportunities might come his way next as he begins his professional career. Chances are he'll start out by perhaps drawing big crowds in the G League somewhere next season.