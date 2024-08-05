NBA Eyes on Prime NC State Basketball Target at Invite-Only Camp
A 15-deep group of collegians are in Portland, Ore., this week for the Nike Skills Academy, where they'll learn from professionals while showcasing their talents to NBA scouts via various drills and scrimmage action. No NC State basketball players are on hand.
However, there could be a future Wolfpack player in the collection of prospects in attendance, as 22 premier preps also received invites to the prestigious event.
That list includes a pair of 2025 NC State basketball offer holders in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament and Link Academy (Mo.) four-star guard Davion Hannah.
Between those two recruitments, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew appear to have a better shot at landing Hannah, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound explosive backcourt weapon who ranks No. 29 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. There hasn't been much recent buzz regarding NC State's pursuit of Ament.
The staff in Raleigh is set to host Hannah for an official visit beginning on Oct. 5, part of an eight-visit slate for his senior year of high school as he looks to potentially announce a winner before the early signing period in November.
And in late July, the Wolfpack landed among the 18-year-old Wisconsin native's nine finalists, along with Louisville, Pitt, Wisconsin, Alabama, Xavier, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Cincinnati.