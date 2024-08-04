New Name to Know on NC State Basketball Recruiting Trail
Despite no reported offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff, Combine Academy (N.C.) rising junior Yohance Connor was in Raleigh this weekend to check out the Wolfpack via an unofficial visit.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard, a Salisbury native, had the chance to suit up in NC State basketball threads. He posted the following pictures on Saturday, including one with the 2023-24 Wolfpack's priceless hardware and another of him smiling alongside Keatts:
Connor, a four-star prospect who made his 247Sports 2026 Composite debut last week at No. 78 overall and No. 4 in North Carolina, boasts roughly a dozen offers. That list of suitors includes a trio of ACC schools in Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
After scouting Connor at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas back in early June, On3's Jamie Shaw labeled him as one of the loaded event's standouts and provided the following assessment of his budding on-court repertoire:
"[Connor] is explosive...He aggressively gets a head of steam toward the rim and takes on all contact along the way. The pace is coming and the jump shot is improving, but this is one to keep an eye on with the athleticism and the motor causing intriguing production at this point."
Yohance Connor is one of three 2026 recruits who have publicized unofficial visits with the Wolfpack in the past few days. The other two are NC State basketball offer holders: John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star big man Cody Peck.