NC State Basketball: Wolfpack Making Moves for Huge Recruit
Christ School (N.C.) rising senior Zymicah Wilkins received an NC State basketball offer while on an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack around this time last year. Kevin Keatts and his staff have been in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-8, 215-pound center ever since.
So, considering the Wolfpack recruiters have long prioritized Wilkins on the 2025 recruiting trail, it's fitting that the NC State basketball program appears first on his upcoming slate of official visits. Likewise, it should come as no surprise that Keatts & Co. ended up among the seven finalists he revealed on Tuesday.
Wilkins, a four-star prospect ranking No. 83 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, trimmed his nearly two dozen suitors down to NC State, Georgetown, South Carolina, Dayton, Clemson, Villanova, and Georgetown.
Here's Wilkins' full schedule of official visits for the fall semester:
- Aug. 28 - NC State
- Sept. 6 - Georgetown
- Sept. 13 - South Carolina
- Sept. 20 - Dayton
- Sept. 27 - Clemson
- Oct. 3 - Villanova
- Oct. 11 - Georgia
The 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul currently contains only one pledge: Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., No. 162 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.