Smooth In-State Guard Cuts NC State Basketball From Contention
Davidson Day School (N.C.) rising senior Isaiah Denis announced his offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts on June 28. Just over a month later, assuming the 6-foot-5, 170-pound combo guard is firm on the top 10 he revealed on Thursday afternoon, it's safe to say the Wolfpack staff is no longer a player in the battle.
The group advancing to the next stage includes NC State's Tobacco Road rival, UNC, even though the Tar Heels didn't officially enter the fray until almost a month after Keatts and his crew extended their offer. Plus, it's worth noting that Denis, a high-rising sharpshooter who ranks No. 72 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited the Wolfpack in early March.
Kansas, Ohio State, Miami, Pitt, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Cincinnati, and Michigan round out his finalists.
For now, the number of active NC State basketball pursuits on the 2025 trail sits at roughly half a dozen.
Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) wing Ricardo Greer Jr., a three-star who boasts a No. 162 composite ranking in the cycle and announced his commitment to Kevin Keatts in mid-June, remains the Wolfpack's lone 2025 pledge.