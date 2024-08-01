Smooth In-State Guard Cuts NC State Basketball From Contention

2025 4⭐️ Isaiah Denis (@Isaiah_Denis2) has cut his list to 10!



I’m told he has scheduled the following official visits!



Pitt- 8/30

Ohio St- 9/7

Miami- 9/13

Michigan- 9/21

Tennessee- 10/11



In addition to these 5 he is also considering Kansas, UNC, Cincinnati, Wake and Miss St! pic.twitter.com/wK577GWK45